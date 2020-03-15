Services
Hazel R. VanDyke

Hazel R. VanDyke Obituary
Hazel R. VanDyke

Mansfield - Hazel R. Van Dyke, 86, of Mansfield, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Ohio Health Mansfield.

Hazel was born on October 3, 1933, in Parkersburg, WV and was the daughter of the late Eva and Cecil Benear. On May 30, 1953, she married the late Robert L.Van Dyke. Hazel sold Avon for 25 years. She loved her Angel collection, she loved to work on her eggs, she loved to cook, and she enjoyed playing rummy.

Hazel is survived by two children, Michelle Vipperman (Mansfield) and Steven Van Dyke, (Florida); four grandchildren, Amanda, Samantha, Travis and Noah; five great-grandchildren, Braydon, Brooklynn, Riley, Logan, and Hazel; and a very best friend, Anita (Ed) Beechler.

Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Van Dyke; grandson, Logan Van Dyke; infant son and daughter; two siblings, Clara Benear and Howard Benear; and her parents.

Private services will be honored by the family. Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020
