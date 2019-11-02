|
|
Hazel Rahsitta Cole Johnson Watts
Shelby - Hazel Rahsitta Cole Johnson Watts, age 83, went to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, October 31, 2019. She passed away at her home with her family by her side. 2Timothy 4:7-8 states "I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I kept my faith. Finally there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness which the Lord, the righteous judge will give to me on that day...". is a testament to the relationship Hazel had with her Lord. She was born on July 14, 1936, in New Haven, Ohio, to the late Ernest S. and Hazel (Barnett) Cole.
She attended and graduated from Shiloh Schools. Hazel married her friend and love of her life, Harold W. Johnson and they shared 52 years of marriage and two beautiful children. Seven years after Bill's passing, on July 20, 2015, she married Rufus Watts and he sadly passed away on September 6, 2015 after just 8 weeks of marriage.
Hazel loved the Lord and dedicated her life to His will and service. She served in several capacities and ministries working with children, teaching Sunday school, as a CPMA director and greeter as a member of the Church of God of Prophecy. She later became a member of Journey Life Center where she served as a greeter and directed the Anna's Group for 3 years, and attended Bible study. She moved to Park Village in Shelby and made many wonderful friends and neighbors there. Hazel served as Quad Leader at Park Village and started the first prayer meeting in the fall of 2018. She faithfully attended these meetings until her health would no longer allow her to participate.
Hazel was a wonderful family member and friend who tended to the needs of others above her own. She treasured her entire family and kept them close in prayer. She was a wonderful encourager and her family was her top priority. As much as she was an inspirer, Hazel was an inspiration to many people. She battled and conquered cancer twice in life at the ages of 51 and 72. Her final battle with cancer was at the age of 83 and she peacefully won, joining her family and Lord in Heaven.
Hazel loved cooking and baking and shared her creations with family, friends and neighbors. She took pride in her flower beds and they were a beautiful visual reflection of Hazel's inner spirit. She worked for many years with Central Star Home Health Care and she was presented with a plaque for winning the "Employee of the Month" award, a testament to the compassion she had for others.
She is survived by two children, Tamara "Tammy" L. Johnson (Mike) Booth of Mansfield and Bruce E. Johnson (Lisa Moore) of Shelby; nine grandchildren, Jayson (Heather) Mullins, Amber Coontz, Tiffany Robinson, Marguerite (Joey) West, Elizabeth (Tommy) Booth, Stephanie Booth, Austin Johnson, Ryan Sexton and Michelle Sexton; twenty-two great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Maxine Gibson and Margene Ogle, both of Ontario, William "Bill" Cole of TN, Frieda Clark of TX, and Shannon Cole of New Carlisle, OH; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to both of her husbands, Hazel was preceded in death by her mother, Hazel Barnett Cole when she was just six months old; her father and step-mother who raised her, Ernest S. and Fleeda Collins Cole; four brothers, Floyd Marrow Cole, Ernest Adrian Cole, Bobby Gene Cole and Michael Lee Cole; and two nephews, Barry H. Cole and Timothy Stuart Ogle.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Journey Life Center, 2578 Springmill Road, Mansfield. The funeral service conducted by Dr. Bruce A. Philippi and Pastor Beverly Dixon will follow at 11:30 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Oak Grove Memorial Park. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is privileged to serve the family.
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019