Hazel Thompson
Mansfield - Hazel Thompson, 84, of Mansfield, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Hazel was born January 15, 1936 in West Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Luther and Mollie (Workman) Hodge.
Hazel retired from Peabody Barnes but had been employed at Dominion Electric for many years as well. To many Hazel was a mentor, a teacher with a sweet, blunt and totally honest personality. She loved being with her family cherishing their time together. Many fond memories were made during family gatherings, playing board games and cards as a family. An animal lover, Hazel had many pet cats, dogs and birds throughout the years. Flower and vegetable gardens, reading, bird watching and crafting are some of the things that Hazel enjoyed doing.
Hazel leaves behind many cherished memories with her daughter, Debra (Donnie) Tabor of Mansfield; her son, Mark (Christina) Grice of Reno, NV; her grandchildren, Dawn Renken and Heather Holda; her great-grandchildren, Tara Renken and Lexi Holda; her sister, Lena Fetch; many nieces and nephews; and a good friend, Carol. She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, Maxwell, Stanley, Herschel, Homer, and Luther Jr.; and two sisters, Thelma Akers and Alma Presley.
Family and friends may visit from 5:00-7:00 pm on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. Pastor Matthew Pond will officiate the funeral service on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Memorial Park.
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020