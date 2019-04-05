Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Heidi Keene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heidi H. Keene


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Heidi H. Keene Obituary
Heidi H. Keene

Woodbridge, Virginia - Heidi H. Keene, 70, of Woodbridge, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Sentara Medical Hospital. Heidi was born on May 10, 1948 in Massachusetts. She was the daughter of Dr. Maurice and Jacqueline (Rutherford) Helpern.

Heidi lived life to the fullest and savored every moment she had. Everyone she met loved her and her caring, outgoing and boisterous personality. She was employed as a nurse for 25 years in Virginia, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Maryland. Heidi loved to travel and explore visiting many different places including Scotland, England, Hawaii, Seattle, Mt. Rainer and Israel. Her favorite was Florida as she loved Disney World.

She leaves behind her husband of nearly 50 years, David Keene; sons, David (Maureen) Keene and Marc (Janet) Goodwin; grandchildren, Patrick, Erin and Colleen Keene, and Leo, Michael and Jacob Goodwin; sisters, Holly Levy and Amy Fischman; brother, Dr. Joseph (Mary) Helpern; and her mother, Jacqueline Helpern. She was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Maurice Helpern.

Family and friends may visit from 2:00-5:00 pm on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, April 8, 2019 at the funeral home, conducted by Morah Nancy Shimer. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now