Heidi H. Keene
Woodbridge, Virginia - Heidi H. Keene, 70, of Woodbridge, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Sentara Medical Hospital. Heidi was born on May 10, 1948 in Massachusetts. She was the daughter of Dr. Maurice and Jacqueline (Rutherford) Helpern.
Heidi lived life to the fullest and savored every moment she had. Everyone she met loved her and her caring, outgoing and boisterous personality. She was employed as a nurse for 25 years in Virginia, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Maryland. Heidi loved to travel and explore visiting many different places including Scotland, England, Hawaii, Seattle, Mt. Rainer and Israel. Her favorite was Florida as she loved Disney World.
She leaves behind her husband of nearly 50 years, David Keene; sons, David (Maureen) Keene and Marc (Janet) Goodwin; grandchildren, Patrick, Erin and Colleen Keene, and Leo, Michael and Jacob Goodwin; sisters, Holly Levy and Amy Fischman; brother, Dr. Joseph (Mary) Helpern; and her mother, Jacqueline Helpern. She was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Maurice Helpern.
Family and friends may visit from 2:00-5:00 pm on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, April 8, 2019 at the funeral home, conducted by Morah Nancy Shimer. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery.
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 5, 2019