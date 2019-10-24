|
|
Helen C. "Sis" Reiter
Mansfield - Helen C. "Sis" (Perman) Kimble Reiter, 77, passed away October 23, after an extended illness at Winchester Terrance Nursing home.
She was born December 22, 1941 in Mansfield, Ohio to William and Ida Perman. Helen graduated from Madison High School, and had several jobs during her lifetime, the last being with Century Link.
Helen is survived by her husband David H. Reiter; sons Jerry (Sharla) Kimble of Dallas, TX and John (Tammy) Kimble of Crestline; their father Jerry Kimble; brothers Larry (Mary) Perman of Dublin and Randy (Brenda) Perman of Crestline; step children Tonya (Paul) Hampton, Tim Groscost, Trent (Jackie) Groscost; grandchildren Jeri, Autumn, Bryce, Ryan, Johnathan, and Kelly; great grandchildren Archer, Beckett, Willow, Weslynn, Max and Drew; along with numerous step grandchildren, great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and numerous nephews and nieces.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers Roger Perman and Floyd Perman; 2 step sons Todd Groscost and Tevin Groscost.
A private family service was held in Mansfield Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank Winchester Terrance and a special thank you to Miss Angie and Miss Vicky for your outstanding care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to Ohio Health Hospice.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting:www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019