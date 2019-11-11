|
|
Helen G. Stricklin
Ontario - Helen G. Stricklin, 85, of Ontario died Saturday morning, November 9, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital after an extended illness. Mrs. Stricklin was born October 17, 1934 in Johnson County, Kentucky, living in the Mansfield/Ontario area 69 years.
She was a housewife and a mother of four children with many grandchildren and great grandchildren which she enjoyed immensely. Her family was the most important thing in her life. Before her health deteriorated, she enjoyed meeting with her group of friends at the local McDonald's. She attended Crossroads Community Church.
She is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Chuck and Kathy Stricklin of Greenville, South Carolina, James and Sherie Stricklin of Delaware, Ohio and David and JoAnne Stricklin of Ontario; a daughter and son-in-law, Tess and Steve Perry of Ontario; 12 grandchildren and spouses, Mary and Aaron Bridgeman, Dave Derr, Brian and Emily Stricklin, Scott and Helen Stricklin, Pam and Barry Ranft, Brandon and Misty Stricklin, Rachael and Mike Dornbirer, Leah and Jordan Schaeper, Samuel and Tristan Stricklin, Danica and Craig Mercer, Kylee Petersen and Todd and Megan Perry; 16 great-grandchildren, Libby and Hannah Bridgeman, Daniel Derr, Jaxsen Petersen, Brady and Harper Perry, Caleb, Alexandria, Galen and Jensen Stricklin, Reese, Anna and Lillie Dornbirer, Luke and Nathan Schaeper, and Cora Stricklin; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Phoebe and Junior Womack of Kentucky and Opal Chandler of Springfield, OH; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, James Mitchell Stricklin; her parents, Everett and Grace (Stanley) Wilcox; two sisters, Jean Conley and Violet Skaggs; a brother, Everett Wilcox; an infant sister, Alice Wilcox; and an infant grandson, Jeffrey Curtis Stricklin.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. The funeral service conducted by Pastor Jeff Slider will be held in the funeral home on Thursday at 2:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019