Helen Juanita Hutchinson
Helen Juanita Hutchinson, 93, passed away peacefully December 4, 2019 at her residence in Mansfield, Ohio. She was born November 2, 1926 in Ashland, Ohio to the late Elmer and Myrtle (Cunningham) Fisher.
In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her middle child, Anne Lahoma Hutchinson (Wendell Martin). Helen is survived by her children, Charles (Mariana) Hutchinson of Mansfield and John Hutchinson of Sparta, Tennessee; grandchildren, Brian (Missy) Hutchinson and Justin Myers-Hutchinson; and great-grandchildren, Amara and Evie Hutchinson.
Helen and her daughter Anne will be laid to rest Saturday, April 18, 2020, 10 a.m., at Oak Grove Memorial Park (4108 State Route 42 South, Lexington, Ohio 44904). A celebration honoring their lives will be held following the interment at 2 p.m. at the residence of Charles Hutchinson (961 Donnawood Drive, Mansfield, Ohio 44903).
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019