Helen Karash
Mansfield - Helen Karash, 98, of Mansfield went to be with the Lord September 7, 2019 surrounded by family at Crestwood Care Center.
Helen was born on March 4, 1921 in Mansfield to Michael and Anastasia Bartoeswzki Kurek. She was a 1939 graduate of St. Peter's High School where she was also valedictorian. Helen was a long time member and very active with St. Michael's Parish in Canfield, Ohio including working as the church secretary from 1967 to 2010.
Helen loved to golf and enjoyed watching the Indians, Browns and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Most of all Helen loved her family and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her children Maureen (Bob) Horvath-Black, Steve Horvath and Mike (Theresa) Horvath; grandchildren: Heather (Brandon) Nichols, Sean Horvath, Bryan Kordupel, Kelly Kordupel, Michelle (Breland) Cockrell, Rachael (Bryan) Duelley and Lara (Andrew) Newman; 7 great-grandchildren: Austin, Katelyn, Kennedy, Presley, Joseph, Harper and Riley; 4 step children Karen Carnsew, Michael Karash, John Karash, Bill Karash and their families.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Robert Horvath, second husband Mike Karash, brother Jim Kurek, son-in-law Frank Kordupel and daugher-in-law Lisa Horvath.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am Friday, September 20, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church with Fr. Austin Ammanniti officiating. Burial will follow in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery.
Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting Helen's family with arrangements.
www.herlihy-chambers.com
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 18, 2019