|
|
Helen L. (Walker) Johnson
Mansfield - Helen L. (Walker) Johnson, 81, of Mansfield, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, December 16, 2019.
Helen was born on June 25, 1938, in Mansfield, to James and Luada (Walker) Black. She was a retiree of Mansfield City Schools, where she was well known and admired.
Helen professed a hope in Christ at an early age at Temple of Faith COGIC. She was an active, faithful member of Maddox Memorial COGIC. She served as an Evangelist, Missionary, Head of Deaconess, Mother's Board, Home Foreign Missions, Children's Church, and Young Women Christian Council. She served under three pastors - Pastor Maddox, Pastor Aaron Williams, Sr., and the current pastor, Pastor Aaron Williams, Jr.
Helen was a prayer warrior and powerful Woman of God. Her life work was the mission field, where she was known as a "spirit" filled with the Holy Ghost. Her spirit was so strong that you could feel the power of Jesus as soon as she stepped foot in the House of the Lord.
Helen was a deeply spiritual woman and a loving and devoted wife to her husband of 54 years, Willie James Johnson. She was also a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and also a confident counselor to her closest friends. Helen was a person who was always available to share encouraging words and demonstrate strong support. She will be remembered for her generous, fun-loving spirit and the deep love and pride she had for her family and friends.
Helen will forever be remembered by her beloved children, Sandra (John) Bentley, Venessa (Leroy) Butler all of Mansfield, Warren (Teresa) Johnson of Jacksonville, FL, Corey Johnson , and Luada Todd, also of Mansfield; sixteen grandchildren, oldest of who was, Vowana Butler, who devoted much of her time and energy as a "special" caregiver to her grandmother whom she loved dearly; 19 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Myrtle Kay Black of Milwaukee, WI and Sherry Hampton Black of Atlanta, GA; special cousin/sister, Sylvia Davis of Mansfield.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Willie James Johnson; one sister, Charlotte Ann Birchfield; one brother, James Aaron Black; and son-in-law, Carlos Todd.
Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Maddox Memorial Temple COGIC, 1148 Walker Lake Rd, Mansfield, OH. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Elder Aaron Williams, Jr. officiating. Private family burial will be in Mansfield Memorial Park on Monday, December 30, 2019.
Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019