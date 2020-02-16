Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Dean Road Freewill Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen L. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen L. Smith Obituary
Helen L. Smith

Mansfield - Helen L. Smith 92 of Mansfield, went home to be with the Lord and her sweetheart on Friday, February 14, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born in Saltville, Virginia to John W. Collins and Mable (Jackson) Collins.

She retired from Mansfield City Schools. She was a member of Dean Road Freewill Baptist church for many years. She enjoyed cooking and spending as much time with her family as she could. Granny loved cooking Sunday dinners after attending church. She loved to read her Bible. She enjoyed working her puzzle books, going on car rides and sitting on the porch visiting with family & friends. She has touched many lives and is very loved.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Clarence A. Smith; son, Don Smith; her parents; sisters, Patsy McCormick and Loretta Bise; and brothers, Kenneth, Jimmy, and Tommy Collins.

She is survived by her children, Dinah Bosh, Clarence E. "Bob" Smith, Debbie Harris and Terry (Larry) Carroll; grandchildren, Brian (Kriss) Smith, Kim (Gary) Stallard, Robin (J) Fritz, Mike (Stephanie) Surber, Neil Harris, Courtney (Dakotah) Starkey and Lindsay Carroll; 7 great-grandchildren, Josh Stallard, Nick Seasor, RaNeal Ewing, Katelyn Smith, Chloe (Ben) Kohl, Blaine Smith and Caleb Surber; 4 great-great-grandchildren, Adli Stallard, Naomi Seasor, Braylen and Khailyer Ewing, as well as her brother Billy Collins; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and sisters-in-law.

Calling hours will be 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. A funeral service will be held at Dean Road Freewill Baptist Church on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park in Ontario. The family requests that any donations be made to Dean Road Freewill Baptist Church.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -