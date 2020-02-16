|
Helen L. Smith
Mansfield - Helen L. Smith 92 of Mansfield, went home to be with the Lord and her sweetheart on Friday, February 14, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born in Saltville, Virginia to John W. Collins and Mable (Jackson) Collins.
She retired from Mansfield City Schools. She was a member of Dean Road Freewill Baptist church for many years. She enjoyed cooking and spending as much time with her family as she could. Granny loved cooking Sunday dinners after attending church. She loved to read her Bible. She enjoyed working her puzzle books, going on car rides and sitting on the porch visiting with family & friends. She has touched many lives and is very loved.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Clarence A. Smith; son, Don Smith; her parents; sisters, Patsy McCormick and Loretta Bise; and brothers, Kenneth, Jimmy, and Tommy Collins.
She is survived by her children, Dinah Bosh, Clarence E. "Bob" Smith, Debbie Harris and Terry (Larry) Carroll; grandchildren, Brian (Kriss) Smith, Kim (Gary) Stallard, Robin (J) Fritz, Mike (Stephanie) Surber, Neil Harris, Courtney (Dakotah) Starkey and Lindsay Carroll; 7 great-grandchildren, Josh Stallard, Nick Seasor, RaNeal Ewing, Katelyn Smith, Chloe (Ben) Kohl, Blaine Smith and Caleb Surber; 4 great-great-grandchildren, Adli Stallard, Naomi Seasor, Braylen and Khailyer Ewing, as well as her brother Billy Collins; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and sisters-in-law.
Calling hours will be 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. A funeral service will be held at Dean Road Freewill Baptist Church on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park in Ontario. The family requests that any donations be made to Dean Road Freewill Baptist Church.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020