Helen M. Webb
Shiloh - Helen M. Webb, 93, of Shiloh, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 5, 2020 at Brethren Care Village in Ashland. Born November 21, 1926 in Carter County, Kentucky she was the daughter of Luther and Bertha (Erwin) Carver.
Helen started working in 1963 at Will-O-Rest Nursing Home. In 1968 she obtained her LPN license and in 1971 obtained her Pharmacology certificate. Helen attended every seminar she could and worked until the age of 63. She was a member of Dean Road Freewill Baptist Church and enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading and cross-stitch.
She is survived by her children, Beverly Cook of Shiloh, Jackie (Doug) Fulk of Shelby and Kevin (Robin) Webb of Alabama; nine grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; seven great great grandchildren; her sister, Melva (Larry) Littelton of Bellville; and her two very loving sisters-in-law, Sarah Carver of Mansfield and Barbara Carver of Kentucky; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Hubert Webb whom she married in 1946; an infant son, Ricky Hubert Webb; and two brothers, J.T. Carver and Luther Wayne Carver.
Friends may call from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield. A graveside service will follow at 2:45 p.m. Monday at Bellville Cemetery conducted by Pastor Clifford Earl Tackett. Memorial contributions may be made to Brethren Care Village, 2000 Center Street, Ashland, Ohio 44805.
