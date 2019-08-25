Services
Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home
173 Park Ave W
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 524-5532
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home
173 Park Ave W
Mansfield, OH 44902
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home
173 Park Ave W
Mansfield, OH 44902
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home
173 Park Ave W
Mansfield, OH 44902
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Philpott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Philpott


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Philpott Obituary
Helen Philpott

Mansfield - Helen Daniel Philpott, of Mansfield passed away August 22, 2019 at Waterford of Mansfield.

Helen was born in Galion on June 2, 1931 to Ambrose and Gertrude Daniel. On May 14, 1955 she married Terry Philpott and they were blessed with seven children. Helen was a faithful member of St. Peter's Catholic Church and was a simple lady who many referred to as "Saint Helen."

Her children include Paula Malaska (Tom), Pam Ransom (Steve Fultz), Tim Philpott (Deb), Patrice Anderson (Dane), Thad Philpott (Lori), Toby Philpott and Maria Smith (Mike Buck); 10 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters Donna Daniel, Joanne Ambacher & Suzanne Daniel; many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Philpott, daughter Paula Malaska, son-in-law Randy Ransom, sisters Rita Linn and Doris Daniel.

The family would like to say a special thank you to family friend Michelle Davis, Amy, Melissa and Stephanie who are nurses at the Waterford and the North Central Ohio Hospice Staff.

Friends may call at Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home, 173 Park Avenue West, on Tuesday from 1-3 and 5-7 with a vigil prayer service held at 7pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated 10:30am Wednesday at St. Peter's Catholic Church with Rev. Gregory Hite officiating. Burial will follow in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Church, North Central Ohio Hospice, or the Paula Philpott-Malaska Scholarship Fund at Mt. Carmel School of Nursing.

www.herlihy-chambers.com
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now