|
|
Helen Philpott
Mansfield - Helen Daniel Philpott, of Mansfield passed away August 22, 2019 at Waterford of Mansfield.
Helen was born in Galion on June 2, 1931 to Ambrose and Gertrude Daniel. On May 14, 1955 she married Terry Philpott and they were blessed with seven children. Helen was a faithful member of St. Peter's Catholic Church and was a simple lady who many referred to as "Saint Helen."
Her children include Paula Malaska (Tom), Pam Ransom (Steve Fultz), Tim Philpott (Deb), Patrice Anderson (Dane), Thad Philpott (Lori), Toby Philpott and Maria Smith (Mike Buck); 10 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters Donna Daniel, Joanne Ambacher & Suzanne Daniel; many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Philpott, daughter Paula Malaska, son-in-law Randy Ransom, sisters Rita Linn and Doris Daniel.
The family would like to say a special thank you to family friend Michelle Davis, Amy, Melissa and Stephanie who are nurses at the Waterford and the North Central Ohio Hospice Staff.
Friends may call at Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home, 173 Park Avenue West, on Tuesday from 1-3 and 5-7 with a vigil prayer service held at 7pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated 10:30am Wednesday at St. Peter's Catholic Church with Rev. Gregory Hite officiating. Burial will follow in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Church, North Central Ohio Hospice, or the Paula Philpott-Malaska Scholarship Fund at Mt. Carmel School of Nursing.
www.herlihy-chambers.com
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 25, 2019