1/1
Helen Rinker
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Rinker

Willard - Helen Rinker, age 89, of Willard, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 13,

2020 at the Willows at Willard in Willard, Ohio. She was born September 17, 1931 in Willard, Ohio to the late John Ivan and Fannie (Stoyanoff) Kostoff. She retired as a clerk for the B & O Railroad and was a member of the Willard American Legion and VFW.

She is survived by nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Charles O. "Olie" Rinker, who died November 21, 1995 and 3 brothers, John Ivan (Martha) Kostoff Jr., Lazar (Dorothy) Kostoff and Chester (Madelene) Kostoff.

There will be a graveside service on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM

at the Greenwood Cemetery in Willard, Ohio. Online condolences may be

made to the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Secor Funeral Home
202 W Maple St
Willard, OH 44890
(419) 933-2801
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Secor Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved