Helen Ruth Bond
Mansfield - Helen Ruth Bond, age 73, passed away late Thursday evening, October 24, 2019, at her home. She was born January 6, 1946, in Olive Hill, Kentucky, one of seven children of Ralph and Madge (Wells) Crawford.
Known to everyone as Ruth, she was an area homemaker most of her life and was the most generous and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was not only a wonderful mother, but also was the best friend of her two sons. All of her family were also her friends and she lovingly cared for each one deeply. Ruth lived by the adage that laughter is the best medicine and her comical, happy side was shared freely with others. She had a special bond with each of her grandchildren and she enjoyed spoiling them as often as possible.
Ruth enjoyed attending turkey shoots with her husband and soul mate, Paul. She had been bitten by the gambling bug and enjoyed a lively game of Bingo with her friends.
She is survived by her sons, Paul (Sue) Bond and Mark (Barbara) Bond, both of Mansfield; three grandchildren, Melissa Bond (Trevor Baker) of Mansfield, Veronica Patton (Ryan Rodriguez) of Bellville and Richard Bond of Mansfield; two great-grandchildren, Max Rodriguez and Regan Baker; two sisters, Mabel Hall of Olive Hill, KY, and Katie (Phillip) Dehart of Jackson, OH; a brother, Ralph Crawford of KY; many dear nieces, nephews and other relatives; and her best friends, Janice Alley and Jean Hamm.
Ruth was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 41 years, Paul Gene Bond, on August 15, 2003; her parents, Ralph and Madge Crawford; and three sisters, Mildred Oney, Judith Ingold and Delores Bond.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is privileged to serve the family.
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019