Helen T. Miller
Crestline - Helen T. Miller, 89, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield after a fall in her home.
Helen was born in Crestline, OH on May 26, 1930 to Lawrence J. Ermi and Louise E. (Gear) Liscano. She married Glenn E. Miller on October 31, 1959 and he preceded her in death on February 19, 2004.
Helen was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Crestline. She was also a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Aerie #859, Auxiliary, Crestline. Family was Helen's entire life. A wonderful cook, Helen's mission was to always make sure everyone was fed. She enjoyed playing BINGO and doing word search puzzles. The Game Show Network was often on her television.
Helen is survived by her three daughters, Glenna and Bucky Caris of Oregon, OH, Sandy and Jeff Cole of Norwalk, OH, and Laura Miller of Norwalk, OH; her grandson, Jordan; five step-grandchildren; 12 step-great-grandchildren; five step-great-great-grandchildren; her brother, Armando Ermi of Pahrump, NV; brother-in-law, James White of Morgantown, WV; two half brothers; four half sisters; and two special nieces, Pam Miller and Crystal Metzger.
In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by her brother, John Ermi, and her sister, Mary D'Arcangelis.
Friends may call on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Crestline, 223 W. Main St., Crestline, where a Vigil Service will be held at 8:00 PM conducted by Deacon Bill Horning. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Monday, July 29, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Crestline, Rev. Christopher Bohnsack, Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Crestline Fire Department in care of the funeral home.
Published in the News Journal from July 27 to July 28, 2019