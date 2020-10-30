Helene I. Baker
Mansfield - Helene I. Baker, known to many as "Ma Baker", passed away Friday morning, October 30, 2020 in OhioHealth Hospital. She was 96 years young.
She was born June 2, 1924 in Providence, Rhode Island to the late Arthur and Mary (Rock) Tanner and was graduated from Cranston High School.
Helene had no idea that her life would be turned upside down one night when she went roller skating with her friends. It was there she met her handsome sailor, Edward Baker, a Mansfield native serving in the Navy near her hometown. The couple was married and later moved to Mansfield where they raised four boys. Edward preceded her in death on October 3, 2005.
She worked at WT Grants which became Ben Franklin. There she served on the floor and also did much of the purchasing. Supportive of her family, she helped as a Den Mother for her sons Boy Scouts Troop and volunteered with the PTA. She also worked seasonally at Snow Trails as the bar manager.
Helene and Ed loved roller skating, especially since it was the past time that brought them together. She also bowled on several leagues and enjoyed flower gardening. Helene loved crocheting and collected dolls, Beanie Babies and Barbies.
Blessed with a determined spirit, Helene refused to sit back while others did the work. Caring and nurturing, she was devoted to her family and will be remembered for her charitable soul.
Surviving are her four sons and their families: Edward L. Baker, Jr. and Rosemary of Springfield, Ohio, their children Sunny (Baker) and Shane Pullins, and Amy Baker, and their grandchildren Ryan, Ryleigh, Karmen and Cheyane; Bruce Baker and Laurie of Mansfield; William "Billy" Baker of Mansfield; and Scott Baker and Penny of Mansfield and their children Scott James, Brittany Baker and Alex Baker. Also surviving are her brother and sister-in-law Arthur and Bea Tanner, numerous nieces and nephews and her best friend Judy Bjore and her family.
In addition to her parents, and husband she was preceded in death by her siblings Dot and Les Blamires, Emory and Leona Tanner, and Arnold and Florence Whelpley.
Friends may call Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 12 noon until 2 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where the funeral service will follow at 2 pm. The Rev. Greg Loesch will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Memorial Park.
Contributions in her memory may be made to Ohio Health Hospice or the Alzheimer's Association
