|
|
Henry Eugene "Gene" Henke
Mansfield - Henry Eugene "Gene" Henke, 87, of Mansfield, passed away at Grant Hospital on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Gene was born on June 30, 1931 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the son of Henry and Marie (West) Henke.
Gene was a 1949 graduate of Springfield Township School, and attended Ashland College. He retired as Vice President of Manufacturing at Martin Steel. He was a devoted and much loved husband, father, and grandfather. He loved his wife, Mary dearly and lovingly took great care of her. He was hardworking, gregarious, generous, with a slight onery side. Gene could often be found joking with friends and family. He enjoyed fishing on Lake Erie, boating, reading, and especially loved attending his grandchildren's sporting events. He was a member of the Owls, Moose, Eagles, Sons of Herman, and the F.O.P. Association.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Mary M. (Maze) Henke; his children, Sharyn Austin of Florida, Karyn (Charles) Christman of Galion, Matthew Henke of Montana, Mitchell Henke of North Carolina, Martin (Julie) Henke of Missouri, and Marc Henke of Mansfield; his step children, Terry Lyons of Georgia and Kellie (Lyons) (Randall) Stone of Mansfield; a daughter-in-law, Donna (Spencer) Henke of Missouri; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Michael Henke; a grandson, Randy Christman; a step-son, Scott Lyons; a step-daughter, Sheila Roberts; a grandson, Ryan Stone; his former spouse and friend, Doris Jean (Baumberger) Henke; and a sister, Norma Jean Fox.
Family and friends may visit from 12:00-2:00 pm on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. The funeral service will follow immediately at 2:00 pm.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on July 2, 2019