Henry Lee Koenig
Lucas - Henry Lee Koenig, 80 years young, left his earthly home on Monday, April 1, 2019, surrounded by his wife and children. He was a devoted husband and father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and dear friend. Most importantly to Henry, he was a child of God.
Henry was born on October 13, 1938 in Barberton, Ohio. He graduated from Wadsworth High School in 1956. Soon after, he enlisted in the Army Reserves and served our country for four years. His faithful service continued with an additional four years in the United States Air Force. In 1961, he married the love of his life, Barbara. With his military duty fulfilled in 1965, he moved his family to Mansfield, Ohio, where he began his lifelong career as a communications technician for Ohio Bell, and later AT&T, and retired in 1999 after 34 years of employment.
A man of devout faith, Henry practiced Christian Science since his early adult years. He was a member of The First Church of Christ, Scientist, where he was a reader and a member of the board. To the very end, he lived his life in a manner in which would be the purest example of God's love. The kindness he gave to those he loved and complete strangers alike, was testament to his unwavering belief that the best way to share his faith was to lead by example, and to follow the Golden Rule of Do Unto Others.
Known as WD8Q to many, Henry was a ham radio operator, and immersed himself in the world of radio and electronic communications. He was a member of the American Radio Relay League (ARRL), a certified volunteer examiner for ARRL, active board member of the Intercity Amateur Radio Club, (IARC), 1986 IARC Ham of the Year, IARC Code and Theory instructor, Buckeye Slow Net net manager, member of FISTS-International Morse Preservation Society, member of Ohio Single Sideband Net, member of Quarter Century Wireless Association (QCWA), which requires 25 years or more as an active ham. He was an active and enthusiastic participant in yearly IARC Field Days and also with the local Hamfests.
Henry is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara (nee`, Chesser); a sister, Carol Stone; two sons, Scott (Keiko) Koenig, Darrell (Donna) Koenig; a daughter, Lisa (Dale) Stevens; grandsons, Jamie Koenig, Ehrin (Rebecca) Koenig, Joe Murayama, and Tanner Stevens; granddaughter, Alissa Tolliver; great-granddaughter, Lilly; and many dear nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Emma Koenig; and ten siblings: Gertrude, Beverly, Aletha, Louise, Doris (Maxine), Harold, Keith, Betty, Audrey, and Donald.
Henry's final interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio, will be announced at a later date.
The family would like to sincerely thank the team from OhioHealth Hospice-Mansfield.
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 3, 2019