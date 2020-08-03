1/
Herbert Carpenter
Herbert Carpenter

Butler - Herbert W. Carpenter, age 88, of Butler, Ohio passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Country Court Care Center in Mount Vernon. He was born on June 19, 1932 in Clendenin, West Virginia to the late Alonzo and Delcia (Strickland) Carpenter.

Herbert was a Landscaper and a farmer. He worked for Wade and Gatton Nursery and Landscape for many years. Herbert enjoyed deer hunting, watching the Dallas Cowboys, but most of all he loved being around his family.

He is survived by his children, Gary Carpenter, Larry (Tracy Carr) Carpenter, Mark (Serenea) Carpenter, Jeff (Kim) Carpenter, Rhonda Beheler, Tammy (Bob) Wells and Jody (Dave) Whited; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and 3 siblings.

Along with his parents, Herbert is preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Carpenter; and second wife, Brenda Carpenter, son Michael Carpenter.

A celebration of life service will take place at a later date.

To view this obituary or leave the family a memory, visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

The Snyder Funeral Home in Fredericktown is honored to serve the family of Herbert W. Carpenter.




Published in News Journal from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, Fredericktown Chapel
33 East College St
Fredericktown, OH 43019
(740) 694-4006
