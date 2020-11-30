Herbert Caudill
Plymouth - Herbert Caudill, 80, formerly of Plymouth, Ohio passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Knox Community Hospital in Mt. Vernon, Ohio. He was born on December 6, 1939 in Willard, Ohio to the late Lonnie E. and Eulah "Madge" (Ramey) Caudill.
Herb retired from Ohio Steel Tubing after 38 years of work. He attended Christ the King Community Church in Fredericktown, Ohio. He was a past master of the Shiloh Masonic Lodge #544 where he was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason and a Knight York Cross of Honor. He was also a member of Baku Grotto in Mansfield, Ohio.
A true country musician at heart, he was the lead vocalist for his band, Country Persuaders, for 50 years where he also played the bass guitar and loved promoting area musicians. Throughout the state of Ohio, Herb was known for his music where he earned many honors including Male Vocalist, Entertainer of the Year and Duet of the Year numerous times within the Ohio Country Western Music Association.
Herb and his wife, Sharon, enjoyed traveling to McAllen, Texas during the winter months and made many memories and friends along the way. It was in Texas they continued to make music with other musicians. He enjoyed doing puzzles but most important to him was his family. They will cherish all the fond memories and miss him forever.
Herb is survived by his loving wife, Sharon (Eikleberry) Caudill; children, Jennifer (Jim) Shaver of Willard and Jeff (Mary) Caudill of Delaware, Ohio; grandchildren, Tyler Wagers, Nick Caudill, Alex Caudill and Eleni Caudill; twin sisters, Ernestene Thompson of Harrisonburg, Virginia and Pamalene Dotson of Willard; and mother of his children, Karen Pace.
In addition to his parents, Herb was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Melissa Caudill; and brother, Jerry Caudill.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Greenlawn Cemetery in Plymouth, Ohio with Brother Marty Carty officiating. Herb's family asks that everyone attending please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com
.