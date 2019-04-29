|
|
Herbert "Junior" "Herbie" Caudill
Mansfield - Herbert "Junior" "Herbie" Caudill, 85, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Born April 15, 1934, in Elliott County, Kentucky, to Willie and Georgeann (Goodan) Caudill.
He worked at General Motors where he retired in 1989 after 32 years. He enjoyed gardening, farming, hunting and fishing.
On December 27, 1958, he married Carla Kay Clark and she survives. Also surviving are a son, Kevin (Jill) Caudill; a daughter, Daphne Herr; grandchildren, Jacob Herr, Victoria Herr (Adam Roberts), Ellyse Herr (Alec Sparkman), and Josh Caudill (Ashley Stahl); great-granddaughter, Aleigha Daye; brothers, Harold (Loretta) Caudill, Elwood (Toddy) Caudill, Wayne (Shirley) Caudill and Frosty (Faye) Caudill; a sister, Carolyn (Charles) Clark; and sisters-in-law, Jenny, Vivian, Bernice and Glenna.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Darla Jean Caudill; a sister, Evelyn; and brothers, William, Harles, Denvil and Roger.
The family will receive friends from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will immediately follow at 11:30 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Ontario Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Morrow County.
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 29, 2019