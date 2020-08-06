Herman R. Lester Sr.
Lexington - Herman R. Lester Sr., 66, of Lexington, passed away at his home on Friday, July 31, 2020.
Herman was born on May 19, 1954 in Marion, Ohio. He was the son of Posey and Jenny (Hall) Lester. Family was very important to Herman. He loved having his family around and many fond memories were made at family get togethers when the house was full. He was employed for over 25 years in the family business, Lester and Sons Body Shop. Herman and Carol married on June 10, 1995 and spent 25 blessed years together. Carol always said that Herman was the sweetest man she ever knew, and she loved the way he always made her laugh. Herman loved racing and was involved with Pro Stock Racer and Supercharged Outlaws where he was called "Dr. Olds" and he was pictured in many drag racing magazines. Very much a people person, Herman was a character who loved to laugh and have fun. He was very creative, artistic, and was always busy. Herman was a member of the Bowman Street Church of God.
Herman leaves behind his wife, Carol Lester; his mother, Jenny (Hall) Lester; his children, Gabrielle Nusbaum, Herman Ray Lester Jr., Ryan Lester, and Cassandra Payne; his step-son, Robert Castline; his step-daughter, Lisa Madden; his brothers, Larry, Gary and Earl Lester; numerous nieces , nephews and cousins; thirteen grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and good friends, Carl Banfield and Dalton Derr. He was preceded in death by his father, Posey Lester; good friends , Brad Fike and Art Rosbough; uncles, Floyd, Ed, Alice, and Herman; and aunts, Mary and Armilda.
A special and heart felt thank you to Avita Health System of Galion for their love and compassionate care for Herman.
Family and friends may visit from 12:00-2:00 pm on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Immediately following, Herman's good friend Pastor John Campos will officiate his graveside service at 2:00 pm at Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Avita Home Health.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com