Hermann Felix Wilhelm Nehrkorn
Shelby - Hermann Felix Wilhelm Nehrkorn, 85, of Shelby, passed away at his home on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Hermann was born on June 20, 1934 in Braunschweig, Germany to the late Hermann and Else (Gernroth) Nehrkorn.
Hermann came to the United States from Germany in 1958. He proudly served in the United States Army where he was a sergeant. Hermann was employed at Borg-Warner Warehouse in Shelby and retired in 1999 from the Mike Volk Company. In the early 70's, Hermann was fundamental along with Imre Palfey at starting the youth soccer program at Liberty Park for the Mansfield Liederkranz. Hermann served as Head Trustee for 20 years with the Mansfield Liederkranz. Hermann was also involved with the Amvets Post 26 and the Shelby American Legion. He loved soccer and traveling with his wife, Anita whom he married on July 1, 1995. He was a member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mansfield.
Hermann leaves behind his wife of 24 years, Anita (Muellner) Nehrkorn; his sons, Terence Nehrkorn and Frank (Paula) Nehrkorn; his granddaughters, Heather Kanouse (Donnie Dudleson) of Crestline, Heidi Nehrkorn (Rodney Burley) of North Fairfield, Ashley (Luke) Banks of Shiloh, and Jillian and Tessa Nehrkorn of Mansfield; his great-grandchildren, Tyler and Kyleigh Kanouse, Charles and Emily King, Corey and Leah Banks, and Jayden Boyd; his nephews, Axel Wittig of Shelby and Joachim Pfau of Germany; his first wife, Brigitte Smith; and many other relatives and friends. Hermann was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Liselotte Pfau and Eva Wittig; and his nephew, Ralph Wittig.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. An additional hour of visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 am at the funeral home. Pastor Ronald Daily will officiate the memorial service following at 11:00 am. Burial will be in Mansfield Cemetery with full military honors at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Central Ohio or Richland County Humane Society.
Published in the News Journal on Oct. 6, 2019