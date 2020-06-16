Hershel Lee Bugg
Mansfield - Hershel Lee Bugg, 91, of Mansfield, OH passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky, OH. He was born March 4, 1929 to William and Elvana (Dean Humphreys) Bugg in Clinton, KY and was a 1946 graduate of Central High School. He later attended Mansfield Business School.
He enlisted in the United States Army in 1948 proudly serving his country for twenty one years, both state side and in Vietnam; assigned to the Army Intelligence Service and the Strategic Communications Command. Following his 1969 retirement at the rank of Sargent First Class after having earned several medals, he served as a Corrections Officer at the Ohio State Reformatory and later at the Mansfield Correctional Institute, retiring in 1993 after twenty three years of service. He was a humble man with a thousand jokes, enjoyed tinkering with automobiles, was a physical fitness enthusiast, a lover of all things Alaska, a tomato grower extraordinaire, and a voracious reader. In a wonderful bit of irony, Hershel was hired as an extra in the movie "Shawshank Redemption," where he was cast as an inmate at the very same institution, The Ohio State Reformatory, where he worked as a Corrections Officer.
He is survived by his wife of sixty nine years Elizabeth (Betty Stanford) of Ontario, OH; brother Charles (Joyce) of Wingo, KY; sons Michael (Cindy Beach) of Mansfield, Tracy (Maria Hunckler) of Hilliard, OH, and John (Denise Horton Vargas) of Scottsdale, AZ; daughter Kathy (Ferrell) of Naples, FL; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Hershel is preceded in death by his mother Elvana (1977), father William (1958); brothers W. A. (William Aaron), Junior (George Thomas) and Hollis; and sister Louise (McKinney).
A family memorial service will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10:30 AM at the Oak Grove Memorial Park, Lexington, OH.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org).
Condolences may be shared with the family at pfeilfuneralhome.com.
Mansfield - Hershel Lee Bugg, 91, of Mansfield, OH passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky, OH. He was born March 4, 1929 to William and Elvana (Dean Humphreys) Bugg in Clinton, KY and was a 1946 graduate of Central High School. He later attended Mansfield Business School.
He enlisted in the United States Army in 1948 proudly serving his country for twenty one years, both state side and in Vietnam; assigned to the Army Intelligence Service and the Strategic Communications Command. Following his 1969 retirement at the rank of Sargent First Class after having earned several medals, he served as a Corrections Officer at the Ohio State Reformatory and later at the Mansfield Correctional Institute, retiring in 1993 after twenty three years of service. He was a humble man with a thousand jokes, enjoyed tinkering with automobiles, was a physical fitness enthusiast, a lover of all things Alaska, a tomato grower extraordinaire, and a voracious reader. In a wonderful bit of irony, Hershel was hired as an extra in the movie "Shawshank Redemption," where he was cast as an inmate at the very same institution, The Ohio State Reformatory, where he worked as a Corrections Officer.
He is survived by his wife of sixty nine years Elizabeth (Betty Stanford) of Ontario, OH; brother Charles (Joyce) of Wingo, KY; sons Michael (Cindy Beach) of Mansfield, Tracy (Maria Hunckler) of Hilliard, OH, and John (Denise Horton Vargas) of Scottsdale, AZ; daughter Kathy (Ferrell) of Naples, FL; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Hershel is preceded in death by his mother Elvana (1977), father William (1958); brothers W. A. (William Aaron), Junior (George Thomas) and Hollis; and sister Louise (McKinney).
A family memorial service will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10:30 AM at the Oak Grove Memorial Park, Lexington, OH.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org).
Condolences may be shared with the family at pfeilfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.