Hilbert "Sonny" Mealey
Mount Vernon - Hilbert "Sonny" Mealey, age 66, of Mount Vernon, passed away on June 18, 2020 at his home.
Friends may call on Wednesday, June 24th from 5 - 7 PM at Lasater Funeral Home, 11337 Upper Gilchrist Rd. in Mount Vernon. The family will observe private services at a later date.
To view the full obituary or to express a condolence, please visit www.lasaterfuneralhomes.com
Published in News Journal from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.