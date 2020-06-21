Hilbert "Sonny" Mealey
Hilbert "Sonny" Mealey

Mount Vernon - Hilbert "Sonny" Mealey, age 66, of Mount Vernon, passed away on June 18, 2020 at his home.

Friends may call on Wednesday, June 24th from 5 - 7 PM at Lasater Funeral Home, 11337 Upper Gilchrist Rd. in Mount Vernon. The family will observe private services at a later date.

To view the full obituary or to express a condolence, please visit www.lasaterfuneralhomes.com




Published in News Journal from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lasater Funeral Home
11337 Upper Gilchrist Rd
Mount Vernon, OH 43050
(740) 392-0005
