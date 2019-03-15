|
Hilde Guenther
Ashland - Hilde Guenther, 91, of Ashland, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at her residence. She was born January 12, 1928 in Cservenka, Yugoslavia, the daughter of Karl and Katharina (Kohler) Klees.
Mrs. Guenther immigrated to the United States in October of 1951 on board the S.S. General Muir, a converted troop transport ship and processed through Ellis Island.
A homemaker, Mrs. Guenther was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and a former member of the Mansfield Liederkranz. She loved flowers and gardening.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Herb and Julie Aten Guenther; her daughter, Isolde Andrews; and her grandchildren, Chad Andrews, Sarah Guenther, Nicholas Guenther and Jackson Guenther.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband on February 6, 2014, Oskar Guenther, whom she married April 3, 1945 in Oberammergau, Germany; a brother, Wilhelm Klees; and a grandson, James Andrews.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 508 Center Avenue, Ashland conducted by Rev. Dr. Eric Riesen. Burial will follow in Ashland Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., Tuesday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or Hospice of North Central Ohio.
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 15, 2019