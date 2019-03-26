Services
Snyder Funeral Home, Lexington Avenue Chapel
2553 Lexington Avenue
Mansfield, OH 44904-1423
(419) 884-1711
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Home, Lexington Avenue Chapel
2553 Lexington Avenue
Mansfield, OH 44904-1423
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Hobert Grant Meadows Obituary
Hobert Grant Meadows

Lexington - Hobert Grant Meadows passed away Friday evening, March 22, 2019 in OhioHealth Hospital surrounded by his family. He was 72.

He was born February 28, 1947 in Virginia to parents Hobert & Florine (Kirby) Meadows.

A beautiful young lady named Dixie Thompson caught his eye and the pair soon married on June 26, 1970.

Hobert worked as a heavy equipment operator for the city of Mansfield, where he worked for over 20 years until retiring in 1987.

In spare time, he took pleasure in watching NASCAR and cheering on his favorite driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. A stranger to no one, he loved to travel, especially to Virginia. He enjoyed fishing and was a collector of all things. But above all, Hobert cherished his family, including his North Woodbury Freewill Baptist Church family, and all children.

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Dixie Meadows; children Dennis (Kimberly Higgins) Meadows and Jason Meadows; grandchildren Sierra Bachelder, Cheyenne Bachelder, Megan Burchett, Allison Burchett, Justin Rogers, Kori Higgins and Baylee Higgins; great-grandchildren Liliana Wolfe, Phyllip Walter and Maycee Featheringham; brother Oliver Lee Meadows; his yorkie Chubbs; many nieces, nephews and extended family.

In addition to his parents, Hobert was preceded in death by sisters Janet and Sharron.

The Meadows family will receive friends Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. A funeral service honoring Hoberts's life will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. Brother Rob Ratcliff will speak. Burial will follow in Shauck Cemetery.

Contributions in Hobert's memory to North Woodbury Freewill Baptist Church may be made at the funeral home.

Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Hobert's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 26, 2019
