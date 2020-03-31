Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
Hollie J. Cesare


1926 - 2020
Mansfield - Hollie J. Cesare, age 94, of Mansfield, passed away Monday morning, March 30, 2020, at his home. He was born March 14, 1926, in Wellington, Ohio.

He was a veteran of the US Navy, serving as an aviation mechanic during World War II. During his service, he was awarded the Purple Heart. Upon his discharge from the Navy, Hollie owned Cesare Shell Station for many years and was a Richland County Sheriff Deputy. In his free time he enjoyed coin collecting and gardening. He was an amazing and loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather and leaves a legacy his entire family will treasure.

Hollie is survived by his wife, Ann Clark Cesare; four children, Ken (Bonnie) Bailey of Waxhaw, NC, Ron (Carol) Bailey of Port St. Lucie, FL, Terry (Pam) Bailey of Mansfield and Sherry (Ray) Leciejewski of Mansfield. fourteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; a sister, Ruth Maul; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gravino and Norpha (Stout) Cesare; two daughters, Connie Wasmuth and Brenda Carmel; and a brother, Henry Cesare.

Private family services will be observed at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
