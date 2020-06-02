Holly Catherine O'Neill
Mansfield - Holly Catherine O'Neill, 73, of Mansfield, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at OhioHealth Riverside Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. She was born January 5, 1947, in Carson City, Nevada.
She had a wonderful sense of humor and was the life of the party. Holly made the best of every situation she faced, and was a true optimist. She had a huge heart for all animals.
Holly is survived by her husband, George O'Neill; son, Kevin O'Neill; and an extended family of friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael O'Neill.
A memorial mass will be recited at Resurrection Parish, 2600 Lexington Avenue, on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Visitors are asked to adhere to the social distancing requirements within the church and understand the limited capacity due to these mandates. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to America's Vetdogs (vetdogs.org). The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is privileged to serve the family.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.