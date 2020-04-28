|
|
Holly D. Copley
Shelby - Holly D. Copley, age 59, resident of Shelby died unexpectedly Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Ohio Health Hospital in Shelby.
Born on June 22, 1960 in Shelby to Holly Jr. and Evelyn (Landis) Brown, she had been a Shelby resident the majority of her life. A 1978 graduate of Shelby High School, she was employed as an administrative assistant at Central Ohio Warehouse Company for over 20 years. Holly enjoyed spending time with her family, especially with her two grandsons.
She is survived by her daughter Keely (Phil) Perry of Tiro; two grandsons, Christian and Collin Perry; her mother Evelyn Brown of Shelby; sisters Theresa (Mike) Horvath of Mansfield and Keri Brown and fiancé Joel Jarmel of Madison, Wisconsin; various aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to her grandparents, she was preceded in death by her father Holly Brown Jr.
Graveside funeral services will be held 12:00 PM Friday May 1, 2020 in Little London Cemetery, Plymouth-Springmill Rd., Shelby. Pastor Kevin Evans will officiate. Barkdull Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020