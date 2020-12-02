1/1
Holly Green
Holly Green

Mansfield - Holly Green, 62, passed away Sunday November 29, 2020 at The James Ohio State University fighting a battle with Leukemia.

Holly was born August 9, 1958 in Mansfield to Leo and Oma Hall (Blevins). She was a homemaker, dedicating her time to her family.

She will always be remembered for her giving heart, beautiful smile and hugs.

Holly is survived by her husband Charles Green; daughter and son-in-law Janie and Robert Lee; daughter Jessica Hamm; son Larry Hamm, Jr; grandchildren Corissa, Braden, Jr., Randy, Jr., Adriana, Corenda, Mariah, Averey, Ronald, Shawn and Railynn; great grandchildren Delta and Jeep all of Mansfield; her mother Oma Owens of Olive Hill, Ky; brother and sister-in-law Luster and Shirley Hall of Shiloh; sister Lois Dean of Mansfield; brother and sister-in-law Allen and Darlene Hall of Olive Hill, Ky; sister and brother-in-law Marta and Bennie Mosier of Belliville; along with several nieces and nephews, and best friends Vicki and JD Lykins and her dogs Meme and Lilly.

Holly was preceded in death by her father Leo Hall; sister Evelyn Mauk; and brother Terry Hall.

The family will receive family and friends Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 11 am to 1 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home, where the funeral service will follow at 1 pm. Pastor Danny Dickerson will officiate.

A benefit for Holly's family will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Tom's Tavern 2- 6 pm.

Please visit snyderfuneralhomes.com to watch Holly's tribute video and leave a message for the family.






Published in News Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, Lexington Avenue Chapel
2553 Lexington Avenue
Mansfield, OH 44904-1423
(419) 884-1711
