Homer "Butch" H. Bloodhart
Willard - Homer "Butch" H. Bloodhart, 78, of Willard, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky. He was born December 6, 1941 in Shelby, Ohio to the late Warren C. and Betty Jean (Sales) Bloodhart.
Homer was a 1959 graduate of Shelby High School and later joined the United States Marine Corps. He proudly served his country for almost 31 years, obtaining the highest rank as Sergeant Major before retirement. He liked to attend to Marine Corps Balls and fish fry events at local VFW. Homer was not only determined, independent and service oriented, but was known to be a perfectionist and someone who could never learn enough, always wanting to expand his knowledge. Homer loved his family very much and made sure to always look out for them. He was an excellent cook and enjoyed Japanese foods the best. He also enjoyed working with electronics and was an avid reader, especially reading books by Tom Clancy. Homer was a member of the Marine Corps League, a lifetime member of VFW and American Legion and a member of Marietta Masonic Lodge for 50 years.
Homer is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carolyn (Withrow) Bloodhart; two sons, Jerry (Ann) Bloodhart and Warren (Devon Daugherty) Bloodhart; two grandchildren, Kristen and Gage Bloodhart all of Ohio; brother, Jim (Karen) Bloodhart of New Mexico; two sisters, Becky Quiggle of Arizona and Bernice Grassick of South Carolina; and niece, Samantha of California.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Kenneth Quiggle and nephew, Eddie.
Private services will be held for the family. In honor of Homer, memorial contributions may be made to the . The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.
Published in the News Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2020