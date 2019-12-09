|
Horace F. Stoodt
Bellville - Horace Fredrick Stoodt passed away Dec 8, 2019 in his Bellville home at the age of 87. His family and neighbors will remember his wife's loud but loving call each night: "Horace it's time to get in the house!" and on Sunday he answered her call to join her in heaven.
Horace was born Aug 13, 1932 in Bellville to parents George & Helen (Steel) Stoodt and graduated Bellville High School with the class of 1951. He proudly served his country as a member of the US Coast Guard for 22 years.
While stationed in Traverse City, MI, a young woman named Alice (Flees) caught his eye and after dating a short six months they married on Sept 14, 1955. The couple two lived in many communities around the Great Lakes area including being posted at several lighthouses on Lake Michigan, ending up in Bellville. Horace & Alice enjoyed countless trips together, their favorite was to Florida, and they shared their lives between family in Arizona and Ohio.
In spare time, Horace loved to be fishing and boating on the Clear Fork Reservoir any chance he could. He also enjoyed auto racing, playing BINGO, eating German Chocolate Cake, woodworking, and tinkering on a new project. Horace will be remembered for his good heart and his sense of humor. Not a day went by that he didn't spend time with his kids or talk to them on the phone. He was a well-liked man and will be dearly missed by many.
Horace was a hardworking man and even after retiring from the Coast Guard, he continued to work first as a realtor with Century 21 and later as a security guard for Mid-Ohio. He was a member of American Legion Post #535 and the AMVETS both in Bellville.
He is survived by daughters Cindy Stoodt of Columbus, Mary Stoodt of Bellville, and Lisa Stoodt (Farid Nagy) of Laveen, AZ, and son Gary Stoodt of Mansfield; grandchildren Cody Stoodt and Amanda (Mike) Carpenter all of Mansfield, Andrea (Zack) Alleshouse of Lexington and Sarah Nagy of Laveen, AZ; great-grandchildren Keirstyn and Allaura Carpenter of Mansfield and Nash and Nixon Alleshouse of Lexington; and sisters-in-law Marge Stoodt and Linda Stoodt.
Horace was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife of 56 years, Alice Stoodt, and brothers George F. Stoodt and John Phillip Stoodt.
His family will receive friends 4-7pm Wed, Dec 11, 2019 in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home (81 Mill Rd) where a funeral service honoring his life will be held 11am Thursday officiated by Celebrant Dave Roberts. Military honors will be conducted at the funeral home by American Legion Post #535 and burial will follow in Bellville Cemetery. Contributions to the American Legion Post # 535 may be brought or sent to the funeral home.
Snyder Funeral Homes
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019