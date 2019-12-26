|
|
Horst Schmidt
Mansfield - Horst Schmidt, 82, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away in the comfort of his home on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. He was born in Yogoslavia on July 11, 1937 to the late Karl and Anna (Bechtler) Schmidt.
Horst was a good man with a heart of gold. He was kind, generous and caring, especially for his family. He was very active and lived life to its fullest. Horst was a very good craftsman and enjoyed soccer, tennis, racquetball and skiing. He was a member of the National Ski Patrol. He was a ski instructor at Snow Trails and previously coached soccer. Horst had worked at Fords Auto Electric, Charles Hoffman Company and Universal Enterprises. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran. He dearly loved his family and carried a special bond with his grandchildren, holding each memory made with them close to his heart.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Erika Schmidt; daughter, Tammy (Steve) Simone; grandchildren, Joey Simone and Stephen Simone; sister, Edita Gibson; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Horst is preceded in death by his son, Ryan Schmidt.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. A memorial service will follow at the funeral home beginning at 1:30 p.m. with Father Nicholas Weibl officiating. Military honors will be presented by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Squad following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Julie Billiart Schools, 4982 Clubside Rd., Lyndhurst, Ohio 44124.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019