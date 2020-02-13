|
|
Howard Ray Dotson
Mansfield - Howard Ray Dotson, 61, of Mansfield, passed away early Wednesday morning, February 12, 2020, at his home. He was born May 30, 1958, in Galion, Ohio, to Howard and Ruth (Martin) Dotson.
He graduated from Galion High School with the Class of 1976, obtained his Associate Degree from Marion Technical College and earned his Bachelor Degree from Western Governors University. He was very intelligent and enjoyed learning his entire life. Howard was employed as a critical care nurse in the cardiac catheterization unit at OhioHealth Marion Hospital. His patients benefited from his high standard of care and he was well-liked by his co-workers. Prior to his nursing career, Howard had worked as a machinist at Peabody Barnes.
Howard was a strong man—both physically and emotionally—and loved his family unconditionally. He was protective of each one of them and very generous to all. Howard's sense of humor and quick wit were remarkable and never left him, even when he was ill. Those lucky enough to be called a friend, knew his loyalty was unmatched. In his free time, Howard enjoyed fishing and being with his family. He was an avid football fan, faithfully cheering on the Cleveland Browns and OSU Buckeyes. His fantasy football league was one of his favorite activities and he chose his team wisely.
Howard is survived by his wife and soul mate of 17 years, Michelle Miller Dotson; mother, Ruth Dotson of Galion; two daughters, Amber (David) Reed of Delaware, OH, and Shae Stinehelfer (Michael Thompson); step-son, Michael Russell; six grandchildren, Gavin, Madelyn, Grayson, Avery, Jackson and Alice; a brother, Chuck Dotson (Darla Fetters) of West Salem; a sister, Bambi Dotson of Galion; special and close niece, India Dotson; father-in-law, Benny Miller of Ontario; two brothers-in-law, Denny (Shelley) Miller of SC and Steve (Stacy) Miller of Shelby; many nieces, nephews and dear relatives; and many good friends, including his best friend, Andy Sulser. He was preceded in death by his father, Howard Dotson; and mother-in-law, Darlene Miller.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-5:00 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The service will be held in the funeral home on Monday at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Dianna Barr officiating. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020