|
|
Howard Wyrick
MANSFIELD - Howard P. Wyrick, 87, of Mansfield, went to be with his Lord on April 1, 2019.
Howard was born on April 30, 1931 in Croom, Maryland, to Lanier H. and Luella (Blevins) Wyrick. He proudly served in his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Howard worked at Stone Container for forty years before retiring. He and his beloved wife Joan celebrate 63 years of marriage. He enjoyed bowling and loved get-togethers where he could talk to everybody. He never met a stranger.
He is survived by his children, Cheryl (Dave) Cobb and James Wyrick both of Mansfield and step daughter Linda Kayser of Florida and seven grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister Marie (Walter) Bahr, and brother Harold (Patty) Wyrick.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Evelyn Hope Carpenter, and brother Hermon H. Wyrick.
Calling hours will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019, at Diamond Hill Cathedral, 500 Tingley, Mansfield, services will follow at 11 AM. Burial will be at Mansfield Cemetery.
Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 3, 2019