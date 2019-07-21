|
|
Hubert "Pete" Peters, Jr.
Mansfield - Hubert "Pete" Peters Jr. 52, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday evening, July 17th 2019 at Ohio Health Med Central Hospital in Mansfield.
He was born in Mansfield, Ohio on September 23, 1966 the son of Hubert Sr. and Nancy J. (McCoy) Peters. He had been a resident of the Mansfield area for most of his life.
Following his graduation from High School, Pete went on to trade school to study diesel mechanics. He had been a diesel mechanic previously for Ryder Systems and for the past 5 years had been working for Eagle Mark 4 of Mansfield as a diesel mechanic.
He had attended the Mansfield First Assembly of God Church.
His hobbies included fishing, kayaking, motor-cross, cooking Bar-B-Que for family and friends and just spending time with his family.
On May 3, 1997 he was married to Michelle E. Gierhart who survives him. He is also survived by one daughter, Teira L. Peters of Mansfield; two sons, Ta'Sean W. Peters of Mansfield and Hayden E. Peters of the home; two grandchildren, Tyren & Tre'Sean.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday July 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home with Rev. James Taylor officiating. Friends may call on Tuesday July 23, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to family and left at the Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home, 313 Center St. Ashland, Ohio 44805.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting denbowfh.com
Published in the News Journal on July 21, 2019