Hudson Lee Curren
Shelby - Hudson Lee Curren, one year old infant son of Charles and Katherine (Sampsel) Curren, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 31, 2019 at his home in Shelby surrounded by his family and loved ones.
Born on July 24, 2018 at the OSU Wexner Hospital in Columbus he fought a long, brave struggle with mitochondrial disease. He will be remembered as a happy child with a strong will who did things "his way". Even though Elmo was his favorite, his real hero was his older brother Jaxon, with whom he had a strong and special bond.
In addition to his parents and his brother Jaxon Curren, he is survived by maternal grandparents, Randy and Kelly Sampsel of Shelby and maternal great grandmothers Lou Ellen Sampsel of Shelby and Connie Lambert of Mansfield; paternal grandparents Phil Curren of Lake Mary, Florida and Deborah Curren of Ontario, great grandmother Majorie Curren of Shelby; one aunt Julie (Don) Baker, two uncles, Cooper (Lacey) Sampsel and Alex (Bri) Sampsel and other relatives.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday from the Barkdull Funeral Home in Shelby. Pastor Rus Yoak will officiate with interment in Oakland Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday from 5:00 to 7:00 PM.
Online condolences may be made at;www.barkdullfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 4, 2019