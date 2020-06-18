Hugh "Skip" Woodward Crouse, II
Mansfield - Hugh "Skip" Woodward Crouse, II, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Brookdale Senior Living in Mt. Vernon. He was 87.
He was born September 3, 1932 in El Paso, Texas to the late John O. "Jack" Crouse and Helen Crouse Andrews and graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1950.
A U.S. Army veteran, Hugh served in Korea with the 187 Regimental Combat Team of the 101st Airborne. He was honorably discharged in 1954.
Returning home from the service, Hugh attended The Ohio State University where he wrestled on the varsity team and graduated with a BA in business administration.
Hugh worked in the investment and insurance field in Mansfield for over 42 years retiring in 2012.
Blessed with a gift for making friends, Hugh never met a stranger and enjoyed socializing. Quick witted, he was full of humor and jokes guaranteed to put a smile on your face.
He is survived by his three daughters Susan Robinson of Dacula, GA, Lynne Crouse of Mansfield, and Christy Crouse of Mansfield; two grandchildren Brian and Crystal Robinson and Laura and Dustin Beyatt; five great grandchildren Barrett and Jett Robinson and Jakob, Tyler and Blake Beyatt.
In addition to his parents, Hugh was preceded in death by a son Hugh Woodward Crouse, III in 1994; and his brother John O. Crouse, II.
Friends may call Friday, June 26, 2020 from 3pm to 3:30 in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home, where the service in celebration of Hugh Crouse will be held at 3:30 pmin the funeral home. Celebrant Jerry Wilson will speak and military honors by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail will follow the service on the grounds of the funeral home
Donations in honor of Hugh may be made to the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Hugh's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in News Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.