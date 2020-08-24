1/1
Hunter Alan Tackett
Hunter Alan Tackett

Mansfield - Hunter Alan Tackett, infant son of Matt & Kayla Tackett was called home to Heaven Thursday, August 20, 2020.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his brother Bentley; grandparents Glenda & Alan Kitzmiller and Anna Tackett; great-grandmother Janie Dixon. He was preceded in death by great-grandfather Glen Dixon.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020 in Mansfield Cemetery beginning at 11 am. Friends are welcome to greet the family before the service at the cemetery.

The family requests, instead of flowers, contributions to assist the family be made out to Snyder Funeral Homes.

Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Hunter's family and encourage you to share a message of support at SnyderFuneralHomes.com






Published in News Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
