Ian Haapalainen
Mansfield - Ian Henry Haapalainen, Child of God, died unexpectedly at home on July 26th.
Ian was born on St. Patrick's day of 1988 in South Bend, Indiana and after graduating from High School, attended Purdue University. Last year he attended North Central College, finishing both semesters with a 4.0 GPA. Ian is survived by his parents Bruce and Jeanie and brothers Dylan and Jordan, as well as friends and many, many others whose lives he touched.
Ian was a kind and accepting person with a very generous heart. He was passionate about nature and loved all of God's creatures. He was very well read - a philosopher and ardent student of all faith traditions. Ian loved music and had committed hundreds of song lyrics to memory. He loved movies as well, especially anything by Quentin Tarantino. Ian had a wicked sense of humor, sometimes to the chagrin of his parents.
On August 10th at 11 a.m. there will be a brief memorial service at First Congregational Church in Mansfield. The service will be conducted by Rev. Kevin Horrigan, Rev. Carol Kautz and Rev. Ron Kline giving thanks for Ian's life and followed by a celebration in Blymyer Hall. Attendees are asked to wear colorful, casual clothes. Memorials for Ian may be sent to the church, designated to the Youth Program Ian loved and taught in. Other memorials might include hugging a loved one for an extra long period of time or sharing a smile with a stranger.
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 4, 2019