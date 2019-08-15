|
Ian John Davidson
Mansfield - Ian John Davidson, 40, got his wings, passing away unexpectedly on Thursday evening, August 8, 2019. He was born in Mansfield, Ohio on July 16, 1979 to John E. and Susan (Dudte) Davidson.
Ian was kind and had a big heart, never meeting a stranger. He would lend a helping hand for those in need and was always prepared to help. He had an unconditional love for his family and friends that meant everything to him. Ian had a passion and love for motorcycles that came from the influence of his dad, mom and many friends in which started at a young age ever since he could walk. He started riding bicycles, to dirt bikes, racing motocross and eventually to riding motorcycles. His first Harley motorcycle was built by him and his dad. Ian extended his love towards everyone and was a magnet to the children and animals, enjoying moments of laughter shared and cracking jokes from time to time. He always had such a contagious smile that would light up the room.
In addition to his parents, Ian is survived by his wife, Alesia Litteral; daughter, Kaylee Davidson; sister, Jessica Davidson; nephew, Landon Davidson and niece, Jaden Taylor; and many other nieces and nephews; uncle, Butch (Cindy) Davidson; aunts, Barbara Davidson, Bobbi (Trisha Kick) Dudte and Pam (Mark) Zellner.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Clayton and Monna Dudte; paternal grandparents, Dorothy and Jack Williams and Bob and Dee Davidson; aunt, Diana Dudte; and uncle Joe Dudte.
There will be no services or visitation. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is privileged to have served the family.
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 15, 2019