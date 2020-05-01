Services
Fredericktown - Ida Mae Benson, age 87, of Fredericktown, Ohio went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 11, 1932 in Mansfield, Ohio to the late Melvin and Ruth (Andrews) Bowers.

She is survived by her children, Jeff (Debbie) Benson, Cindy (Ronald) Merrin, Greg (Cathie) Benson; 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Gifta Snyder and Doris (David) van Valkenburg; several nieces and nephews.

She was married to Harry C. Benson Jr. for 45 years. Spending 43 years in farming. Harry passed in 1996. Along with her parents, Ida is also preceded in death by sisters, Lucina Baldwin, Lazelle Courtney.

Traveling was Ida's favorite hobby. Her best adventure was in New Zealand and Australia, but she was always looking for more excitement around the next corner. She was a charter member of The Fun Bunch and was a faithful member of the United Methodist Church of Fredericktown.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Forest Cemetery in Fredericktown, Ohio. Pastor Richard Hasley will officiate. The graveside service can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/FredericktownSFH.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Fredericktown United Methodist Church Building Fund: 123 Columbus Rd, Fredericktown, OH 43019.

To view this obituary or leave the family a memory, visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

The Snyder Funeral Home in Fredericktown is honored to serve the family of Ida Mae Benson.
Published in the News Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2020
