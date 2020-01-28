|
|
Ignacio K Martinez
Ignacio K. Martinez (AKA Paco / Jose) 71, was called home to be with the Lord on January 5, 2020. Ignacio born in Meadow, Texas April 30, 1948
Ignacio moved to Ohio at age 14. He lived most of his adult life around Canton and Dover as well as Mt Gilead and Galion, Ohio. In the 1960-1970s he worked as an oil rig foreman for John Sweeney and Ted Stranton. He lived the last two years in Phoenix, Arizona. He enjoyed the outdoors, playing pool, Karaoke, westerns, riding his Honda Goldwing trike with his wife, Jenny, and working with his hands. He liked welding, making trailers, and small engine repair. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
Ignacio is survived by his wife Jennifer Lynn Gale Martinez, of Phoenix Arizona who he married in 2014, Two daughters, Connie Martinez and Heidi (Rich) Young of Mt Gilead, one stepdaughter, Katy (Tracy) Bowman of Marengo, and one step-son, Jason Chapman of Galion. Brothers Ruben of Cardington, Ohio, Mike of Edison, Ohio, and Eddie of Canton, Ohio and sister, Mary of Dover, Ohio. Grandchildren: Randall (Ashley)Young of Parris Island SC, Makayla, Nevada, and Tristen Young of Mt Gilead, Isaac (Tamara)Sword of Marion, Rocky (Lauren) Sword, and Montana Sword of Mt Gilead, and Collin and Kaiden Bowman of Marengo. He is survived by 6 great grandchildren
Ignacio was preceded in death by his first wife Shirley Jacqueline Smith of Cardington, son, Ignacio K Martinez Jr., his parents, Isaac Garza Martinez and Rachel Karrehos Martinez, and many brothers and sisters.
Celebration of Life: January 31, 2020 @1 p.m., Gracepoint Church, 683 Portland Way North, Galion, Ohio 44833.
Donations for funeral expenses can be given thru Facebook Fund raiser account for Ignacio K Martinez
Arrangements handled by Whitney & Murphy Funeral Homes of Phoenix,
www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020