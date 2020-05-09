|
|
Ila Mabel Carpenter
BUCYRUS - Ila Carpenter chose to invest in others. That was her source of joy and contentment. She was especially passionate in helping and positively influencing developmentally disabled children. That passion led her to a fulfilling and impactful career in special education.
Ila Mabel Carpenter, 82, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in Bucyrus Community Hospital.
The daughter of Kent and Esther (McDaniels) Carpenter, Ila was born at home, on October 15, 1937 in Perry Township, near Johnsville, Ohio. She graduated from Johnsville High School in 1955.
Upon her high school graduation Ila attended Kent State University before transferring to Western Michigan where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education. Her focus was in special education. In 1965 Ila moved to Oregon where she earned her Master's Degree in Special Education. Her life's dedication and focus was always placed on her students. Ila retired after a fulfilling career in education. Even upon her retirement, Ila volunteered as a tutor for at risk children in Payson, Arizona. For the past 30 years she lived in Arizona before relocating to Bucyrus in 2019.
Ila enjoyed flowers and tending to her flower gardens. Her landscaping was kept in pristine condition. A talented seamstress, she sewed her own clothing and in her younger years, sewed outfits for her sisters as well. Artistic, she enjoyed painting, focusing her talents predominately on oil painting landscape and nature scenes. A faithful Christian, Ila also served in the puppetry ministry through her church.
She is survived by her sisters Martha (Sam) Hurt of Mansfield and Maxine Phenicie of New Washington; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her brother James Carpenter, sister and brother-in-law Mary Eunice and Charles Hinkle, and brothers-in-law Donald McCormack and Daryl Phenicie.
A graveside service will be held at 1 pm Friday, May 15, 2020 in Shauck Cemetery. Her nephew, Tim Baker will officiate. Graveside services will be live streamed on the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Homes Facebook Page. The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve Ila's family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shepherds Ministries, 1805 15th Avenue, Union Grove, WI 53182 (A ministry benefiting developmentally disabled children in which Ila faithfully supported).
Online condolences to the family may be made by visiting: SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2020