Ilene Ridenour
Bellville - Ilene J. Ridenour, age 89, peacefully passed away June 18, 2020, at home in Bellville with her family close by her side. She was blessed to experience five generations of her family tree—she was the sweet, funny, and kind matriarch of the Ridenour family.

Ilene was born November 12, 1930, in Springboro, PA to parents Roy & Coral (Matteson) Morse and attended Millsboro High School. A handsome young man named Charles "Dick" Ridenour caught her eye and the pair married on July 10, 1949.

Ilene worked many years as the cafeteria manager for Clear Fork schools in Bellville Elementary. She enjoyed oil painting, gardening, and playing card games including Pinochle and a homemade board game called Social Security. Golf was a family affair for the Ridenours and Ilene enjoyed golfing with her husband and kids on several different leagues over the years. She was a member of the New Life Church of Christ in Bellville, the Eastern Star, and a local garden club.

She is survived by her children Mike & Linda Ridenour of Shelby, Ed & Cindy Ridenour of Butler and Gail & Bill Kershner of Fredericktown; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ilene was preceded in death by her loving husband Dick Ridenour in 2011 and siblings Edwin Morse, Robert Morse, Virginia Ellis, Dorothy Banks, Geraldine Shirk, June Herron, and Marsha Harrison.

The family will have a private viewing at the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home. All are invited to attend her graveside service in Bellville Cemetery 2:15 PM Monday, June 22, 2020, officiated by Pastor Kyle Kershner. Contributions to SouthernCare Hospice or the Jefferson Twp Bellville Fire Dept. may be sent to the funeral home (PO Box 3085, Mansfield OH 44904). Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Ilene's family & encourage you to share a memory & watch her tribute video at SnyderFuneralHomes.com






Published in News Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Home, Bellville Butler Chapel
81 Mill Rd
Bellville, OH 44813
(419) 886-2491
