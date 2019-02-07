|
Ilse M. Boren
Painesville - Ilse Margarete Boren (née Papenhausen) 68, of Painesville, passed away at home on January 5, 2019, following an illness of several months.
She was born on January 25, 1950 in Bremen, Germany to Henry Papenhausen and Joan Papenhausen (née Lenk). She graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1968 and earned a degree in computer technology at MATA Business College in Columbus. She had worked as a systems administrator for Structural Fibers in Chardon for many years, and previously worked for Flxible Bus Co. in Loudonville and for Willis, Osmond and Beilstein Accountants in Mansfield. More recently, she served as secretary for Faith Baptist Church in Perry, Ohio.
Ilse spent many happy hours reading, quilting with a group at her church, traveling (especially to the beach), and painting. She will be warmly remembered by family and friends for the sunshine in her smile and the laughter she shared.
Ilse was preceded in death by her parents, and her beloved husband Robert Louis Boren, married on May 20, 1972. She is survived by a sister, Renate Papenhausen, and a brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Amy Papenhausen, and two nephews, Vaughn R. Papenhausen and Max R. Papenhausen.
A memorial service will be held at 11 A.M. on Saturday, February 16, at St. Paul Lutheran Church at 2010 Park Avenue West, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Pat Kracker breast cancer fund, PO Box 3552, Mansfield, OH 44907.
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 7, 2019