Imo Lee Laubie-Blevins
Shelby - Imo Lee Laubie-Blevins, age 93 resident of Shelby went to be with the Lord Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Crestwood Care Center.
Born September 1, 1925 in Hueysville, KY to Worley D and Cora (Conley) Reed, she had been a resident of Shelby the majority of her life. She had been employed at Wilkins Air Force Base and the Shelby Salesbook.
Imo Lee had been a member of Shelby TOPS #426. She had volunteered as a Grey Lady with Ohio Health Shelby Hospital, meals on wheels and St. Mary's School. She was a devoted grandmother who made every effort to attend her grandchildren's sporting events.
She is survived by her daughters Brenda (Bob) Putnam of Shelby and Judy (Willl) Wagoner of Kings Mountain, NC; grandchildren Jed (Lisa) VanDervort, Rob (Katie) Putnam, Zeb VanDervort (Nicole Withers), Deana (Heath) Payne and Steve (Ericka) Putnam; great grandchildren Alexis, Brianna and Hailey VanDervort, Peyton, Paxton, Karlen and Ava Putnam, Davis VanDervort-Withers and Austin Payne; sister Gwendolyn (Nancy) Ikirt of Lynn Haven, FL; sisters-in-law Genevieve Reed and Leatrice Reed, numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of forty four years, Robert E. Laubie on June 4, 1992 and second husband of fourteen years, Clifford Blevins on March 22, 2018; three brothers Wallace, William "Cy" and Worley Reed Jr.
Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home and Crematory Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM with a funeral service to follow at 12:00 PM. Pastor Doug Tackett will officiate with interment in Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Cemetery. Memorial expressions may be made to S.T.O.P., 1152 Lexington Ave., Mansfield, Ohio 44907.
Published in the News Journal on July 16, 2019