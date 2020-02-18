|
Imogene Rose of Mansfield passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, at the age of 95. She was born in Olive Hill, Kentucky, one of seven children of the late Harold and Agnes (Gerhart) Porter.
She was the only one in her family to graduate from high school. After graduating, she worked for one year as a file clerk at the Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio. Imogene returned to Olive Hill and began teaching in a one-room schoolhouse until marrying Chester Rose. They moved to Mansfield when Imogene was in her 20s and retired from Mansfield Tire and Rubber Company after 30 years of service.
Imogene was a nurturer at heart. She had amazing compassion and generosity and there was a genuine softness about her. She was warm and loving and treasured her family and friends. Imogene was strong, both in fortitude and in physical strength. Imogene was a wonderful cook and showed her love for others through food. She was the consummate Southern lady in every sense of the word and her family treasures the legacy left by Imogene.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Beverly (Dr. Raymond) Bernotas of Ontario and Marsha (George) Hausser of North Fort Myers, FL; three grandchildren, Jessica Jenkins of Lexington, Matthew Bernotas of Columbus, and Daniel Hausser of FL; three great-grandchildren, Brandon, Matthew and Nicholas; one brother-in-law, Glenn Jarvis; two sisters-in-law, Ora Porter and Audrey Porter; many nieces and nephews; and her dear and devoted friend, Pat Postema who was with her to the end.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Rose; and siblings, Joy DeVore, Pete Porter, Arthur Porter, Doris Hanshaw, Kay Jarvis, and June Jarvis.
Special thanks to the nurses in the ICU at Avita Ontario who were outstanding in their care of Imogene.
The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Robert O'Brian officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Mansfield Memorial Park.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020