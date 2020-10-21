Inés Brianceschi
Mansfield - Elegance is when the inside is as beautiful as the outside. Style begins in the mind from which a lifestyle naturally flows. Inés Brianceschi's was a life well lived - characterized by a firm faith in God, dedication to her family, and a life of grace and beauty. A woman with elegance is timeless.
The Lord called Inés to himself Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from her Mansfield home. She was 92.
Born Placida Inés Fernandez in Cuenca, Argentina to parents Emilio and Maria Consuelo (Garcia) Fernandez, Inés earned graduate degrees in pharmacy, optometry and classical piano performance - all from the University of Buenos Aires - and came to this country in 1958.
She worked several years in pharmacy research for Armour Pharma in Columbus, before moving to Mansfield, where she began teaching private piano lessons from her home. With two pianos - one in the living room, and one in a private studio - she had a waiting list twice the number of her students.
Inés was crazy about her grandchildren - she focused on them in such a way to make each of them feel as though they were her favorite.
Always impeccably "dressed-to-the-nines" (even if she wasn't leaving the house), Inés was constantly "put-together": a classic suit (jewel tones by Chanel or Hermes), coiffed hair, heels, necklace - everything worked well, elegant and fashion forward: stunning, simple and understated.
She will be remembered for her generous heart - advocating children of Spanish descent - living her faith and unconditionally loving her family.
She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years Carlos Brianceschi; their daughters Silvana (Phillip) Rosmarin of Mansfield, Veronica (Mark) Schuetz of New Albany, and Andrea (Robert) Biedenharn of Loveland; eight grandchildren; two great grandchildren; sisters Violeta Mata of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Consuelo (Lito) Colombo and Gloria Fernandez both of Argentina; a brother Emilio Fernandez of Argentina; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The Brianceschi family will receive guests Monday, October 26, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be offered Monday at Noon in Resurrection Parish celebrated by the Rev. Father Kevin Moebius, with burial to follow in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to OhioHealth Hospice may be made at the funeral home. The Brianceschi family deeply appreciates the loving care Inés and their family received from José, Pia, Christina, Brooke, Maggie, Abby, Rebekah, and Daniel and everyone from OhioHealth Hospice.
Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Brianceschi family.